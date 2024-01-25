Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.48% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $43.12. 35,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,857. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

