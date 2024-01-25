G999 Price Reaches $0.0010 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $196.04 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00028064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001448 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

