Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0256 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $65.16 million and $1.25 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00028064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001448 BTC.

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,549,428,384 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

