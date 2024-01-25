Forum Financial Management LP Sells 105 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 73,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.93. 739,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,127. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

