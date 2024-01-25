InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

InflaRx Price Performance

InflaRx stock remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,524. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InflaRx by 167.2% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,733,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,670 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the second quarter valued at about $8,920,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter worth about $8,531,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter worth about $2,197,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter worth about $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

