Truist Financial Raises Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $72.00

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.48. 242,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,776. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.33.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

