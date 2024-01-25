Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) PT Lowered to $25.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

COLB stock traded down $5.81 on Thursday, hitting $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,842,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,348. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 672,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 89.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 218,237 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

