Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.80

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.80 and last traded at $112.72, with a volume of 175797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after purchasing an additional 559,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.