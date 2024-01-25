Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.80

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.80 and last traded at $112.72, with a volume of 175797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after purchasing an additional 559,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.