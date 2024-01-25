Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Up to $40.82

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.82, but opened at $43.41. Vericel shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 143,122 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Get Vericel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VCEL

Vericel Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -190.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,926 shares of company stock worth $1,063,887. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 718.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.