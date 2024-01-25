ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 736,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,139,147 shares.The stock last traded at $770.00 and had previously closed at $763.42.

The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.25.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $699.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.44.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

