Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.8% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1 %

KMB stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.34. 396,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day moving average is $124.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.