Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

GE traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.47 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

