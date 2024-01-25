Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

SBT stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $284.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.