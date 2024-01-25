Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

Preferred Bank stock traded down $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $77.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

