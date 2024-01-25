Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Plexus Stock Down 2.8 %

PLXS stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.85. 60,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,881. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.30.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 615,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,017,000 after acquiring an additional 73,144 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 234.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 417,598 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.