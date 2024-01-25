CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CACI International Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CACI stock traded down $11.99 on Thursday, reaching $328.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average of $329.01. CACI International has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $359.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 435.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CACI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

