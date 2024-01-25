Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after buying an additional 559,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $229.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $242.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.07.

View Our Latest Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.