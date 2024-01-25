Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $975.00 at TD Cowen

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $710.00 to $975.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $848.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.72. Lam Research has a one year low of $467.00 and a one year high of $858.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

