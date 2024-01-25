Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Decreases By 78.1%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 137,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,358. Zalando has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

