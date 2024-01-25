ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 170.3% from the December 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ENN Energy Stock Up 8.0 %

ENN Energy stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 60,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

