ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 170.3% from the December 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
ENN Energy Stock Up 8.0 %
ENN Energy stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 60,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.
About ENN Energy
