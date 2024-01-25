Short Interest in WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Expands By 433.2%

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,300 shares, a growth of 433.2% from the December 31st total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 904,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WonderFi Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS WONDF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 85,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,981. WonderFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18.

About WonderFi Technologies

WonderFi Technologies Inc owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, and Coinberry. The company provides SmartPay, a digital asset payment processing platform. It also offers digital asset trading ecosystems comprising a range of products and services, including advanced traders, institutions and corporate clients, and retail clients, as well as staking and corporate crypto services.

