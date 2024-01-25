Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Decreases By 82.0%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the December 31st total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Yellow Cake Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YLLXF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 8,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,751. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YLLXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 550 ($6.99) to GBX 658 ($8.36) in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Yellow Cake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

