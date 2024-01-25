Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Increases Dividend to $1.77 Per Share

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.77 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $14.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Shares of APD traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.74 and its 200-day moving average is $281.59. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $320.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

