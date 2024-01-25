Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

Shares of WTHVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 6,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,216. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

