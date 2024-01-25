Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
Shares of WTHVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 6,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,216. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
