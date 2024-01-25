Short Interest in Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Expands By 223.1%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Wajax Price Performance

WJXFF remained flat at $23.40 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. Wajax has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

