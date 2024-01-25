VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Up 627.8% in January

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 627.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VPR Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VPRB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. VPR Brands has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

