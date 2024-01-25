QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $157.98

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $157.98 and last traded at $155.12, with a volume of 1113901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.08. The firm has a market cap of $173.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

