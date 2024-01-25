3,805 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 274.1% in the third quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,826,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,534,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.67.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $544.87 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $562.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

