CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,470,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,450,655. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

