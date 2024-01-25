Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

AMP stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $392.45. The company had a trading volume of 273,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,237. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.84 and a 200-day moving average of $347.42. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.88.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

