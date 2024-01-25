BMO Capital Markets Boosts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $210.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.23.

Shares of IBM traded up $20.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,468,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $194.93. The company has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

