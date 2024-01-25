American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18, RTT News reports. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.15) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.25-$3.25 EPS.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 36,046,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,364,277. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.
Insider Activity at American Airlines Group
In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAL
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.