American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18, RTT News reports. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.15) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.25-$3.25 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 36,046,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,364,277. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAL

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.