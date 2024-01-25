Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eaton by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in Eaton by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.9 %

Eaton stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.31 and a 200-day moving average of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $246.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.