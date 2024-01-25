NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

