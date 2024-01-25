4,200 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.50. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

