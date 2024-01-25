Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Business First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

BFST traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,383. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $585.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Business First Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 631.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.