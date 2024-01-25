iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $489.99. The company had a trading volume of 652,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,081. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $491.10. The company has a market cap of $379.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

