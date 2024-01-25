Financial Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VCLT stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.59. 1,943,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,056. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

