Financial Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.04. 1,006,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.79. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

