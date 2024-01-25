Lincoln National Corp Purchases 5,328 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 100,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,786,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,916,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,805,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.