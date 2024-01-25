iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $168,354,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

