iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.63. 2,320,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,273. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

