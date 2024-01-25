Financial Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.6% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $32.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $481.13. 4,896,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,180. The firm has a market cap of $445.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.