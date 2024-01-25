Financial Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 96.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Sempra comprises 1.6% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sempra by 118.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,163,000 after buying an additional 2,985,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 117.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,283,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Sempra by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Sempra Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 533,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.