Financial Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.85. 214,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,553. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

