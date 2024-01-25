Financial Advisory Partners LLC Has $9.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,000. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

