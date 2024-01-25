Lincoln National Corp Has $15.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.28. The stock had a trading volume of 146,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.19. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

