Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 802 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.75. 1,493,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.