Ieq Capital LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

CAT traded up $8.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.78. The stock had a trading volume of 443,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,740. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.08. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

