MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. MarineMax updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.70 EPS.

MarineMax stock traded down $6.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 580,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,121. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 420.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $1,803,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZO. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

