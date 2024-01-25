MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. MarineMax updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.70 EPS.
MarineMax Price Performance
MarineMax stock traded down $6.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 580,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,121. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.62.
Institutional Trading of MarineMax
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 420.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $1,803,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MarineMax
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MarineMax
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.